RUTH WILSON

Ruth Marie Wilson, of Green Valley, took her place in Heaven on July 12, 2020. She was born in Overland, Missouri, on Dec. 16, 1930.
Ruth was a devout Christian who was dedicated to the Lord. Ruth knew Jesus, loved Jesus, and shared Jesus in words and actions.
Ruth was an independent thinker with great determination who never complained about anything. Intelligent and artistic, she china painted many “masterpieces” for family and friends over the years. She was always ready for a laugh. Given her sense of humor and cleverness, family and friends had to be extremely wary come April Fool’s Day. Ruth loved the friendly competition and skill involved in games and cards and was masterful with both.
Upon ascending to Heaven, Ruth will be reunited with her parents, four siblings, and daughter, Susie.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her husband, Tom, her daughter Melba and son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Todd (Nancy), Amy (Corey), Emily (Aaron), and great-granddaughter Maddie, as well as Tom’s family: Steve (Maggie), Kathleen, and Sandy (Barry); Megan (Jared), Lacey (Matt), Zac, and Jonas; and Ella and Olivia.
Ruth was the true, loving image of a Godly woman. She joyfully embraced everyone. Her example and actions were inspirational to all.
This incredible woman will be deeply missed, but our great loss is Heaven’s gain. Ruth’s loving Christian family and friends know that “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” She is.
Because of current circumstances and health concerns, Ruth’s Celebration of Life will be live-streamed through the Evangelical Free Church of Green Vally on August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the “Building Loan Reduction Fund” at Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley will be gratefully accepted.