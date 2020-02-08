Mrs. Ruth O. Bishop passed away during the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2020 after a short illness. Mrs. Bishop was born in New York City on July 5, 1917. Her parents were Mr. Edmund Osbourne and Lucinda Osbourne of The British West Indies.
Ruth lived in Green Valley with her late husband, Frank T. Bishop. She has been a resident of Silver Springs for more than 20 years.
Ruth is survived by her stepson Frank T. Bishop Jr. and wife Margaret of Austin, Texas. along with two grandchildren Heather and Christopher, and great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces Jasmin Dabney, Carol Terborg, Lela Mckenzie and Euland Rumsey. She was the last survivor of seven siblings, including five sisters and one brother.
Ruth was a proud graduate of Hunter High School and College in New York City. After brief service with the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Ruth began her career with the New York City school system as a truant officer and retired as the Supervisor of Teachers in the Division for the Education of the Physically Handicapped. She garnered many awards and commendations during her long career with the school system.
The family would like to sincerely thank members of the Church and all of Ruth’s many friends that provided comfort, friendship, and a helping hand both during her long tenure at Silver Springs, and the final few weeks of her life. A memorial service will be at Silver Springs on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.