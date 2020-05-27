Ruth McCabe Creagh died at peace at her home in Green Valley, AZ on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Ruth was born in Evanston, Illinois on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927. She grew up in Wilmette where she graduated from New Trier High School then attended Stephens College and Lake Forest College. She married James Creagh on June 11, 1949 and they were loving partners until his death in 2006.
Prior to moving to Green Valley in 1984, she lived in Evanston and Wilmette where she raised her two sons while being very active in religious, political and civic organizations.
Ruth volunteered in the Green Valley community and is a charter member of the Evangelical Free Church, participating in many supporting activities during the church’s growth. Ruth also volunteered at the Green Valley Chamber greeting visitors for over 20 years and was active in P.E.O. both in Illinois and Arizona
She is survived by two sons, John (Gloria) of Manitowoc, WI and Michael (Debby) of Grapevine, TX.; as well as five grandchildren Jay (Brooke), Katherine (Michael), Benjamin (Chris), Theodore (Autumn), Daniel (Keriann), 6 great-grandchildren, and two nephews, Frank and Michael McCabe.
Ruth and her family were very fortunate to have a number of wonderful caregivers who provided support, compassion, and comfort: Louise McCabe, Karin Davis, Carolyn Dyck-Maynard, Rosemary Harn, Porajitti Hawkins, Bella Alvarez, Connie Carter and Heartland Hospice.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date.