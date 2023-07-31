Ruth Davis Durr, born in El Reno, OK in 1927, deceased July 20, 2023 in Green Valley, Arizona, at the age of 96.
She was married to Sam Davis from 1951 until his death in 1986. After El Reno High School, she attended Oklahoma State University and graduated from Wesley School of Nursing in Oklahoma City. As a Diplomat Nurse, she became a surgical assistant for an ophthalmologist.
She left nursing to support her husband in the founding of HyPlains Dressed Beef, Inc. and to raise four children. She continued active participation in the business until its sale. Nine years after her first husband’s death, she married Galen Durr and they shared 28 special years of life together.
She was passionate about being a pilot, raising quarter horses, and supporting Miss Rodeo America by serving as president and on their Board of Directors. She was involved across her lifetime, at all levels, in the many charities she loved. The names and distinctions of those endeavors were well known to her community. She lived a life of adventure, love and service surrounded by family and friends.
Her devoted husband Galen survives her. Together they enjoyed six children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity she championed: including Sam Davis Scholarship Fund at Oklahoma State University, the Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, American Cancer Society, Hospice, or a charity that is meaningful to you.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City, Kansas on Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Immediately after, there will be a reception at the Dodge City Country Club. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
