Ruth Davis Durr, born in El Reno, OK in 1927, deceased July 20, 2023 in Green Valley, Arizona, at the age of 96.

She was married to Sam Davis from 1951 until his death in 1986. After El Reno High School, she attended Oklahoma State University and graduated from Wesley School of Nursing in Oklahoma City. As a Diplomat Nurse, she became a surgical assistant for an ophthalmologist.

