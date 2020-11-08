RUTH BUSTIN

Ruth Hewitt Bustin passed away peacefully and graciously surrounded by family on Oct. 30, 2020 at 96 in her home in Green Valley, AZ.
Ruth Hewitt Bustin was born Dec. 6, 1923 to William (Doc) and Irene Hewitt. Ruth grew up in Grand Forks, ND. Ruth attended UND, and graduated with a bachelor of science degree. She was a lifelong member of Alpha Phi Sorority and named district governor of Alpha Phi. She achieved her 50-year pin as a member which Ruth cherished. Ruth was employed by the Public Health Laboratory as a Bacteriologist. Ruth also worked at INMED, Indians into Medicine at UND.
Ruth met her first husband, Herb Paulson, and they had one daughter. They moved to Neche, ND where she was instrumental in starting the Girl Scouts of America branch. They later divorced. Ruth then married Bob Bustin, also a native of Grand Forks, ND. Ruth and Bob enjoyed many years together. They traveled the USA to see relatives and friends for many years.
Ruth was an active member and board member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Grand Forks for many years. Ruth was involved in many different organizations in Grand Forks. Ruth can best be remembered as a truly gifted caregiver to all who reached out to her. Her gracious and loving personality helped so many through their life. Ruth could be having the worst day, but no one would know that because Ruth put you first, not herself.
Ruth had an amazing sense of humor. All who were lucky enough to cross paths with her enjoyed Ruth’s dry humor. Ruth’s lifelong hope was to unite people of all ages, gender, race, and religion to find one commonality in their lives. She wanted all to be at ease with one another. At 80 years of age, Ruth went back to UND to study religion and philosophy. She enjoyed learning her entire life, and sharing what she had learned.
Ruth moved to Green Valley, AZ four years ago to live with her daughter, Ann and husband Ramon. Ruth enjoyed Green Valley very much, especially when her sister, Wilma Jean Jabbra, moved to Green Valley two years ago. Ruth was involved in Casa Community, an adult day care for seniors where Ruth met many, and welcomed into the community center. She was considered a hostess to new seniors that came through the doors.
Ruth traveled back and forth to Mexico with Ann and her husband Ramon, where Ramon’s family became Ruth’s family. Ruth loved being on the lake, whether it was Lake of the Woods, Bemidji Lake, Bass Lake, or Lake Washington (where her sister Marian lived).
Bill and Irene Hewitt (parents), Marian Gislason (sister) and Bob Bustin (husband) preceded her in death.
Ruth is survived by daughter Ann Paulson (Ramon), Green Valley, AZ; sister Wilma Jean Jabbra, Green Valley, AZ; nephew Scott Gislason (Candace) St. Paul, MN; niece Jane Gislason Arcand (Patrick) Gem Lake, MN; nephew David Mayer (New Mexico); and many great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Bayada Home Care, Alicia Lazaro (caregiver), Andrea Castaneda (caregiver), and MaryAnn (caregiver).
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held in AZ at Tubac Golf Resort and Spa’s Chapel, 65 Avenida de Otero, Tubac AZ 85646, with visitation one hour prior to the service on Dec. 12, 2020 at 11 am. A light lunch will be served following the celebration service. A Celebration of Life Interment will take place at Grand Forks Memorial Park in the summer of 2021. Memorials preferred to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.