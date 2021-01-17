Ruth Audrey (Nichols) McDermott, beloved matriarch of Quail Creek, patriot to the core of her being and friend to all, was born August 13, 1934 in Staples, MN. Ruthy passed peacefully in her sleep at home on Jan. 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Donn R. McDermott. She is survived by her brother Charles Nichols.
With Donn she enjoyed exotic travels, their dogs, fine cars, entertaining and playing her Steinway piano and Wurlitzer organ. A lady of many talents, penning poetry was a lifelong passion as was knitting blankets, scarves, hats, and booties for veterans. Ruthy spent the last 27 years establishing foundational committees and clubs in Quail Creek, the community she loved. Ruth was involved, vibrant, quick witted and a joy to all who knew her.
“A Vintage Classic Patriot” is how Ruthy referred to herself. Her love of country and those who have served was deeply rooted in her family history, her heart and her every act of volunteerism.
At her request, there will be no memorial service; however if you wish to donate in Ruth’s memory, her two favorite causes were: Airmen & Family Readiness Food Locker Program, Air National Guard, 162d Wing, 1650 E Perimeter Way, Tucson, AZ 85706, and Honor Flight Southern AZ, P.O. Box 32649, Tucson, AZ 85751.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent c/o Jack & Angie Davis, 1971 E Orchid Ln, Green Valley 85614.
Until we meet again, Ruth.