RUTH ANN WALKER

Homemaker Ruth Ann (Hilbert) Walker of Sahuarita, AZ passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 8, 2021. Originally from Claremore, OK, the daughter of Robert Lee Hilbert and Leona Hope (Reavis) Hilbert, Ruth was born on March 15th, 1946. Her early years were spent helping her parents on their farm and in the family oilfields while also attending school in Inola, Ok. She met the love of her life, Paul Walker, in 1967 and they were married a few short months later on March 19th, 1968 in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.
Paul was a career military man and served in several overseas conflicts throughout the course of their life together. Ruth was forever the dutiful wife who held the fort down while her husband was away. After her husband’s military retirement, Ruth helped him start his own trucking business, which they owned until 1987. Once fully retired they set off together to explore the country and spent many years out on the road seeing and discovering new things. They settled down after that in some of their favorite towns across the US, but the travel bug was ever present so they both continued to move around every few years until the end of Paul’s life.
Ruth was the kind of mother and grandmother you could always turn to when life threw problems your way. She would listen and give advice on everything from parenting to financial decisions; relationship advice to how to remove difficult stains from your favorite shirt. She was the kind of woman who always seemed to know at least a little bit about everything and the Granny who always had suckers hidden in her purse. Her loss from our lives is something the rest of us will feel for the remainder of ours.
She was well known throughout the small town of Sahuarita and used to volunteer at La Posada with her little service dog Raven. She and her best friend Linda Dunlavy lost their husbands within months of each other. The Walkers and Dunlavys had been friends for their entire adult lives and the two women really leaned into each for help and support after the loss of their husbands. The travel bug didn’t end with their spouses' passing. The ladies continued to have adventures until the very end. Ruth was the Thelma to Linda’s Louise.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Audrey (Walker) Freeman, son Kenneth Walker and his wife Andrea, and daughter Tanya (Walker) Witt and her husband Brian. Her grandchildren include Curtis Freeman and his wife Katrina, Michael Mead and his wife Brandee, Tyler, Kelsey, and Jessica Walker, Angel, Lucas, and Levi Witt. Her great-grandchildren include Shayleen, Zaylee, and Weslee Mead. She is also survived by five sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by both parents, two brothers, two sisters, and her much beloved husband of 45 years, Paul William Walker.