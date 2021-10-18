If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Russell Dean Stowers, age 82, was taken from us by Covid on Oct. 9, 2021, even though fully vaccinated. Russ was born in Illinois, went to high school and college in Michigan, joining the U.S. Army before beginning his teaching and coaching career in Michigan.
Upon his retirement he moved to Tucson and Green Valley, where he became well known in the community and in bridge circles. He enjoyed the game of golf for many years and involved the blind in playing the game, traveling to tournaments for the blind where he acted as a seeing eye caddy. Somehow he found and led a life of service to people and was awarded a Ben’s Bell from a nationwide organization that honors people for their kindness to others.
He was your driver with Friends in Deed and took you on shopping excursions to Tucson and around Green Valley. He picked up and delivered your things to and from the White Elephant in its ubiquitous big white truck.
When your eyesight or health prevented you from driving, he took you to your doctor or dentist or wherever you needed to go through Valley Assistance Services. He was the first person to step up and offer his time and efforts to help you if he saw you were having difficulties or needed something fixed, such as your gas grill or smoker, if you needed a ride to the airport he took you there and then met your plane when you returned.
He loved the game of duplicate bridge, excelled at it, and although he was something of a piranha at the table, he was sought after as a partner. If you were lucky enough to play with him you could count on coming in at the top of the game or close to it. He was always anxious to help you improve your game, especially if you were his wife. He also took in a few coins at his poker club.
Russ is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bobbe), his brother Larry, his ex-wife Kathy, his four sons Russell (Holly), Scott (Traci), Greg (Terri) and Randy (Julie), and 12 grandchildren he dearly loved, one and all, totally and without exception.
At his request there will be no service. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.