RUSSELL DUANE HARTLEY

Oct. 29 1939 to May 6, 2021
Russ was born in Jamestown, N.Y., to Gail and Margaret Hartley. The family traveled to the West Coast, settling in Eugene, Oregon, where he attended and graduated from Eugene High School and the University of Oregon.
With a degree in business administration, he began his career with the Security Pacific Bank in Los Angeles, followed by 1st National Bank of Oregon, 1st Independent Bank in Vancouver, Washington, and finally was founder and president of Heritage Bank in Camas, Washington.
In Van Nuys, California, he met and married his wife of 57 years, Diane Walgren Hartley.
He is survived by Diane; son Keith Hartley of Sweet Home, Oregon; daughter Susan Ward of Spokane Valley, Washington and three grandchildren, Steven Bartels, Sarah Cortez, Alek Hartley; and brother Ron Hartley of Green Valley.
Russ, a huge Oregon Duck fan, enjoyed life with family and friends, and taught us how to play, enjoying airplanes, all kinds of boats, whitewater rafting, water and snow, skiing, many RV adventures, golf, motorcycles, was a hike leader for GVR, and traveled here and abroad.
He was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life service will be held in the future. Memorials may be given to Valley Presbyterian Church of Green Valley, AZ.