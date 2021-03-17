RUBY SLATER

Ruby Ione Slater, age 101, passed away March 8, 2021 in Green Valley, Arizona. She was born on a farm near Tunnel City, Wisconsin on March 24, 1919, the daughter of Harry and Anna (Schroeder) Boyd.
Her early childhood in Wisconsin and Illinois held treasured memories of summers on her Grandparents' farm, swimming in Lake Michigan, and dancing at the Trianon in Chicago. In 1937 she graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago and then she began working for Aetna Life Insurance. She met her future husband in Chicago and she traveled to Hot Springs, South Dakota on the train to be wed on August 18,1940. Don and Ruby shared 69 years of marriage.
Living 80 years in Hot Springs gave her involvement in church, girl scouts, and Eastern Star, where she received a 70-year membership pin. Her love of reading, knitting, card playing, and travel carried her through her life.
She enjoyed family dinners and touring folks who visited through the beautiful Black Hills.
After Don’s retirement in 1984 they became Arizona snowbirds. Their love of Arizona was contagious. Don’s death in 2010 didn’t slow down her trips to sunny Arizona, she continued to travel and live there with the help of her children.
Ruby is survived by her son William and Rose Mary of Hot Springs, South Dakota; daughter, Diana and Dick Deaver of Three Lakes, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jeffrey Harris, Celina Slater, Lisa (Mark) Anderson, Mark (Dawn) Deaver; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah (Saif) Al Khatib, Milla Slater, Jacob, Colin, and Myah Anderson, Sierra White, and Kailee Deaver. She was a second Mom to her niece and nephew, Cathy (Rocky) English and Scott (Lorraine) Boyd.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, and brothers, William and Harry Boyd; grandson, Shannon Slater; and her in-laws, John and Maude Slater.
A memorial service will be held in May at the United Churches in Hot Springs, South Dakota. She will be interned at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Memorials have been established at Hospice Family Care, 275 W Continental, Green Valley, AZ, 85622 or Eastern Star-Martha Chapter, ℅ Gladys Pullins, Pine Hills, 2711 US Hwy 18, Hot Springs, SD 57747. Our family would like to thank Arroyo Gardens Casa Bonita Staff and the staff of Hospice Family Care for the loving care given to our Mom.