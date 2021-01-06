Royce Leone Lambert

Royce Lambert passed away at home in Green Valley at the age of 87 of Arteriosclerotic Heart Disease with family nearby on Dec. 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of seven years Joyce Elaine, his brother Don (Fran), son Alan (Rachel), daughter Pamela (Phillip) Tadsen, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Daniel, Kevin, Jacob, Shana, Caleb, Lincoln, Sean and Alaina, and his sister-in-law Cheryl (Tim/TK) McCutcheon. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 55 years Gloria (Bowman) and a son, Russell.
Royce was born Nov. 3, 1933 on the family farm near the small village of Amo, Indiana to Harry Oscar and Geneva Jeanette Lambert. He attended the Amo school through the twelfth grade. He enrolled at Purdue University, School of Agriculture. After several years and life opportunities, including marriage, three children, and working on his father’s farm, he returned to Purdue and graduated with a BS in Agriculture, an MS in Agronomy and a PhD in Soil Science in 1970. This led to a teaching position at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo, California. He calculated that he awarded 5,000 letter grades while at Cal Poly. During his time at the university, he was able to assist several organizations with various soil predicaments. Royce had worked for the National Park Services during summers at Cal Poly and revisited many of the sites. He retired after 25 years of teaching. He pursued the hobby of restoring old farm engines and tractors, which were exhibited at shows in California and Arizona through the Central Coast Vintage Machinery Association (part of EDGE&TA) in the 90's, and the fair and Pecan Festival here in Green Valley with organizations he participated with Power from the Past and Southwest Vintage Garden Tractor Collectors.
Joyce and Royce married Feb. 14, 2013 at Valley Presbyterian Church and remained active members there while traveling overseas as well as taking many road trips through America. Royce had worked for the National Park Services during summers at Cal Poly and revisited many of the sites during this time.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public service. A small family gathering will be held as soon as possible, and a memorial/committal service is planned in the spring at Los Osos Memorial Park in California where he will be interred with his first wife Gloria and son, Russell.