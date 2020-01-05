Roxine Rita Schnell-Brown was transported from this life into the loving arms of Our Lord on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 5:10 a.m. She passed away peacefully amongst her loved ones at her home in Sahuarita, Arizona. Roxine was born Oct. 31, 1946 in Vancouver, B.C. She was the oldest of 6 children born to Jerome Schnell and Mary Schaff.
Roxine Brown was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Herbert Brown (d. 2010) and is survived by her two children, Shane and ChauSaun Brown and granddaughter Mary Rogers Place.
Roxine’s always upbeat charm and glowing presence will be dearly missed. She had a way of illuminating any room she was in and those fortunate to know her will forever carry with them the love that permeated one’s soul in her midst.
Memorial services in Arizona will take place Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at San Marin de Porres church in Sahuarita, Arizona, 15440 S. Santa Rita Rd., Sahuarita, AZ.