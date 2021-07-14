Rosemary Ann Allvin (née Leveling), 87, of Green Valley, Arizona, died peacefully July 3, surrounded by her children. Mother of nine, grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of five, Rosemary is remembered for her extraordinary life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and community volunteer.
Born on July 10, 1933 in East St. Louis, Illinois, Rosemary Ann Leveling paid her own tuition for private high school at the Notre Dame Academy by working at Western Union Telegram and for her father’s produce business. At 16, Rosemary met her future husband and the love of her life, Air Force Corporal Austin Allvin. They were married from 1951 until his death in 2006.
Their child was born in Canada while Cpl. Allvin was stationed in Greenland during the Korean War. The next five arrived in Belleville, Illinois, where they returned following her husband’s Air Force service. The last three came in Tucson, where the family moved in 1961.
From 1961 to 1989, Rosemary and Austin raised their family of nine in the Arizona communities of Tucson, Lakeside, and Sahuarita. While in Sahuarita, Rosemary distinguished herself as social services director at Green Valley’s Santa Rita Health Care Center.
Upon Austin’s retirement in 1989, the Peace-Corps-bound couple moved to Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii for a “temporary” stay, which lasted 11 years after the Peace Corps opportunity fell through. In 2000 they returned to Green Valley to be closer to family.
In Green Valley, Rosemary became a tireless, 14-year volunteer at The White Elephant charity thrift store. In 2006, her beloved Austin passed away, completing a marriage that lasted, as Rosemary often recited, “54 years, 7 months, and 3 days.”
In 2013 Rosemary moved to The Peaks and become an active resident there. She was a fierce Wii bowler, a stand-in yoga instructor, a regular card player, and a well-known walker with her intrepid dog, Trooper.
When Rosemary passed on July 3, she rejoined Austin on the day of their 70th wedding anniversary, within an hour of the time of day they were married. The sadness of her departure is tempered by the joy of their reunion. Every love story should end this way.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Catherine Leveling; her siblings Tony, Charles, and Catherine Leveling and Ernestine Leveling Kull; and her husband, Austin Allvin. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Leveling Mims; her nine children and spouses: Victoria Allvin Tidwell and Bill Tidwell, Steve and Sue Allvin, Sr. Lynn Allvin O.P., Diane Allvin Beach and Warren Beach, Barbara Allvin Hayton and Brad Hayton, Judy Allvin, Karen Allvin, Gen. Dave Allvin, USAF and Gina Allvin, and Paul and Rhian Allvin; 11 grand children; five great-grand children; and many nephews and nieces.
A Catholic memorial service has been held at The Peaks community for local friends and fellow parishioners at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. A family celebration of her life and reunion with Austin will be held in the future in the Seattle area. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the St. Vincent De Paul Society or The White Elephant in Green Valley.