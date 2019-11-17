Rose Marie Greulich, 81, beautiful mother and devoted wife, passed away Nov. 12, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a battle with lung cancer. Formally of Monclova, Ohio, moved to Tucson 40 years ago, then her final resting place Green Valley, AZ.
Preceded in death by both of her sons, Bill and Ron Jr., Rose is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ron; daughter Pamela and granddaughter Amanda. Brothers Ed Cherry and (Sharon) Jim Cherry and sister Sue Robedeau. numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
A special Thank You to Rose's niece, Dorothy Keefer, for being there when we really needed you. It truly meant a lot to not only us but to Rose.
Rose had a love of crocheting and crafts. Her talent was undeniable. She loved making afghans, beanies, and enjoyed donating them to various charities. She truly had a heart of gold. Rose loved a good bargain and seeing her friends at her weekly visits to the White Elephant.
As per Rose's wishes, no public service will be held. Rose will truly be missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.