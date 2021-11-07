ROSE JENNINGS

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
On Monday, October 25, 2021, we lost a part of our joy in life, Rose Elizabeth Jennings, who passed away peacefully at the age of 88.
Rose is survived by her husband Jack Jennings of Green Valley, and her four boys, Lee Walter and wife Sharyn of Renton, WA, Mark Walter and wife Tami of Wasilla, AK, Greg Walter and wife Lori of North Pole, AK, Brian Walter and fiancée Kaye of Renton, WA, Daughter in-law Jodi Jennings of Green Valley, AZ; brother Dick Kunz and wife Bernadette of New Jersey and numerous grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Rose was a gentle soul, who loved spending time with her family and friends. Her ambitious character and love for life were some of her best qualities. Rose had a passion for golf, it was one of her favorite pastimes. Another highlight was going to the pool and spending quality time with her friends, exercising and laughing along the way. Rose was extremely talented in her crafts; knitting, needlepoint, porcelain dolls, pottery, jewelry making, stain glass and she so enjoyed sharing them with her loved ones. Rose was known to her grandkids as Gigi and was cherished by all of them.
Our mother will be sadly missed and loved beyond measure. She will always hold a special place in our hearts.
The family will hold a private service and celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite charity in her name.
