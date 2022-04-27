Rosa Webb, born 6/22/39 in the Federal District of Mexico City, was one of 8 siblings: 4 girls and 4 boys.
After her primary education she enrolled in Commercial School to be a secretary. She met her English husband, George Webb, who came to Mexico with Rolls Royce. They married and traveled the world. She was quick to learn other languages and get jobs. Their next move was to America and they became citizens. In 2000, after retiring to Green Valley, Rosa volunteered at the Animal League where she adopted "my lovely doggie Monty." She kept busy at church and in the Democratic Party, Samaritans and the Green Valley Garden Club. She was known for her lovely pressed flower cards.
George proceeded Rosa in death. She's survived by two sisters: Martha in Puebla, Mexico and Margarita in W. Virginia, plus George's daughter Debbie Henderson and family in England.
On Wednesday, May 4, Rosa's funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church with the rosary at 9:30 followed by Mass at 10 a.m.
Her ashes will be taken to the Green Valley Mortuary and a short service held while they intern her with George. Anyone is welcome. She will be missed!
A special thanks to Prestige Assisted Living and Expressions for the wonderful care Rosa received and Valor Hospice for their end of life care.
