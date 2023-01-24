Ronald Weaver.jpg

Ronald R. Weaver

Ronald R. Weaver ("Mick"), 77, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ. He was born on September 23, 1945 in Meadville, PA to the late Leonard and Ermina Weaver.

Ron resided and raised his children in Panama, NY until his retirement from Jamestown Engine Plant Cummins. Ron enjoyed golfing, traveling with his family, and spending time with his three grandchildren. Ron served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of a Purple Heart Medal for his service to our country.

