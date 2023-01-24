Ronald R. Weaver ("Mick"), 77, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ. He was born on September 23, 1945 in Meadville, PA to the late Leonard and Ermina Weaver.
Ron resided and raised his children in Panama, NY until his retirement from Jamestown Engine Plant Cummins. Ron enjoyed golfing, traveling with his family, and spending time with his three grandchildren. Ron served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of a Purple Heart Medal for his service to our country.
Ron is survived by his wife Marilynn (Rogers) Weaver, whom he married on June 30, 1973. Also surviving are his son Michael (Nicole) Weaver of Panama, NY, a son-in-law Brian Curry of Glen Burnee, MD, grandchildren Ashlynn and Norah Weaver (Panama) and Jared Curry (Glen Burnee), brothers William (Elaine) Weaver of Lakewood, NY and Jerry Lee (Mary) Weaver of Clymer, NY, and sister-in-law Janette Weaver (Florida). He was preceded in death by his daughter Carrie A. (Weaver) Curry on April 7, 2020, his brother Harry Weaver, and his parents.
Ron enjoyed his life in Green Valley. He was part of the THVI landscaping crew and avid dog walker. He was part of an organization of former Veterans, Charlie Company. He liked the treks to their gatherings and sharing the past, present and future of those present.
Ron’s dog, Sunny, was the joy of his later life and in respect of his memory donations to the Animal League of Green Valley/Sahuarita or the Alzheimer’s Association would be encouraged.
Ron was laid to rest in Green Valley, AZ on December 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 3, 2023 at Busti Church of God, Jamestown, NY.
