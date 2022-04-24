RONALD QUINTON GRABER

Ronald (“Ron”) Quinton Graber, 75, passed away on February 26, 2022.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jacqueline; 5 sisters, Carol Nienaber (John), Linda Koch (Richard), Marcia Fountain (Bruce), Karen Comish (James) and Susan Gagner; mother-in-law Elaine Hughes; brother-in-law David Hughes (Debra) and sisters-in-law Sarah and Heather Hughes, as well many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Ron was predeceased by his parents Harold and Helen Graber, his brother-in-law Robert Gagner, his father-in-law William Hughes and his sister-in-law Wendy Hughes.
Ron and Jackie both worked for Volkswagen of America during which time they traveled on vacations to Europe and North Africa and again to South Portugal and France and the coast of Belgium by the North Sea. They went to Hawaii and cruised to the Caribbean. They also went camping many times throughout the United States. After retiring, they moved to their house in Green Valley, Arizona.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Green Valley Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Green Valley Elks Lodge for the Ron Graber Memorial.
