Ronald Leslie Sorenson passed away 1/3/2021. Born 8/23/37 in Minneapolis, MN, raised in Sabula, Iowa. Valedictorian, Sabula High School, 1955; B.A., University of Iowa, 1959; J.D., Drake University Law School, 1964 (Order of the Coif); LLM in Taxation, William Mitchell College of Law, l988.
Preceded in death by parents, Kermit and Iola; brother, David; sons, Lindsey and Baby Kendrick. Survived by loving wife, Georgene M. (Schaps); sons, Derek (Carla) and Stuart (Sheri); daughters, Juliana and Susan Schudt (Joe); sister Barbara (Gary) Vande Kamp; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Ron practiced law with Briggs and Morgan, P. A. in St. Paul, MN for his entire 34-year career, where he was an esteemed colleague and mentor. He was a consummate business lawyer who handled transactions for public and private companies in a broad range of industries. He was renowned by his partners and adversaries alike for his extraordinary grasp of many areas of law, his stupendous memory, his quick wit and his razor sharp intelligence, a combination that daunted many.
He and Georgene retired to Green Valley in 1998. In retirement, Ron remained an avid muskie fisherman, sports fan, opera lover, history buff and all-around Renaissance man. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, where he taught in the RCIA (Christian Initiation) program for 9 years.
Delayed Memorial Services will be planned for Green Valley and Saint Paul when Covid restrictions are lifted. Memorials preferred to Fatima Women’s Center, Tucson, AZ or Hospice Family Care, Green Valley.