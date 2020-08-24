Ronald L. Hockin, age 79, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a month-long battle with Coronavirus in Tucson, AZ.
Ron was born March 24, 1941, in Duluth, MN, to parents Gertrude and Arthur Hockin. He was President of the Green Valley HOA at San Ignacio Ridge Estates, former President of Lakeland Enterprises, and a long-time member of The American Legion. He served in the U.S. Army 1961–67.
Ron loved travel and observation and did so at a deliberate pace and with patience. He had an endless capacity to drive featureless highways to destinations both spectacular and mundane, and didn’t mind waiting hours for just a few minutes of excitement. In summer months, Ron could be found sailing Lake Superior to the Apostle Islands and Isle Royale.
Ron was a great host with a love for entertaining. He played golf every week but never worried about the score. He was in constant pursuit of improvement at home and in life. Never late to arrive, Ron always took the long, slow route home.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents Gertrude and Art Hockin; and sister Dolores Hockin. He is survived by his loving partner Mary Simon; daughters Elly Hockin, LeeAnna Monjaras, Tiff Hockin, Kate Hockin; grandchildren Nicholas Arends, Ben Hockin (Amy), Jeff Hockin; and great-grandchildren Kaide Gunner Hockin, Sadie Grace Hockin. He is also survived by a community of caring friends and extended family in Arizona, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Ron will be buried in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Further notice of a memorial and celebration of life will be shared with family and friends once we are able to safely convene.
Memorials may be made in Ron’s name to The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Green Valley.
Until then, for Ron and for the safety and progress of our shared communities: please wear a mask, remain socially distant, and vote in the upcoming 2020 elections.