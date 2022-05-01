Ronald Clark Golberg went to live with Jesus on April 20, 2022. He was born on April 12, 1933 in Kindred, ND to Clarence and Harriet (Gulsvig) Golberg. He graduated from Kindred High School and Concordia College (Moorhead, MN) where he sang in the choir. In 1955, he entered Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN. Following his first year of seminary he spent one year teaching and studying in Timmendorfer Strand, West Germany. He received a Bachelor of Divinity Degree from Luther and was ordained into the Holy Ministry in 1960. He later returned to Luther to earn a Master of Theology. His thesis, “The Incarnation in the Writings of Nikos Kazantzakis”, was published in 1976.
As pastor he served the following congregations: Rocky River (Seminary Internship), Cleveland, OH, Barsness and Chippewa Falls, Glenwood, MN, Faith, Spicer, MN, Bethel, Northfield, MN, Our Savior’s, Oconomowoc, WI, and First Lutheran in New Richmond, WI. He retired after 38 years of parish ministry. In addition to his monthly parish newsletters, he wrote a column for the Metro Lutheran featuring Halvor and other fictional characters. In retirement he served as an interim pastor at four congregations and as pulpit supply pastor in local congregations. Through the years he served on numerous boards.
In 1959 he married Kathryn Jewel Knudson, with whom he had two children. He is survived by his wife Jewel, son Eric (Mikiko), three exceptional grandchildren Nicole Golberg, Marie Golberg, and John Williams, sister Mary Ellen Kindzerski (Stan), and numerous wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kathryn Williams (Brian).
He enjoyed his many friends and meeting new people, traveling internationally, spending time with family, golfing, fishing, singing in choirs, watching sports, teaching, writing, wood carving, and making a positive impact on the people and congregations he served. Soon after retiring he and his wife moved to their home in Green Valley, AZ, returning to spend the summer months at their son’s home on Bass Lake in rural New Richmond, WI. In 2019 he and his wife began independent living at La Posada in Green Valley.
The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, at 1 PM at Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Luther Theological Seminary, Desert Hills Lutheran Foundation, or Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest.
