RONALD BRUCE HYRA

Sept. 17, 1937 to Sept. 3, 2021
in the Arms of His Lord
Ron was born in the small town of Gordon, WI to Joachim and Ella Hyra. Joining the Navy upon high school graduation was an opportunity to expand his horizons. In addition to his deployment in Asia, he returned to the U.S. aboard ship to San Diego, CA. This assignment changed his life forever as he met his wife, Bonnie, through a Navy buddy and married her Dec. 16, 1961.
Ron always looked back on his days outdoors in northern Wisconsin and pursued a B.S. degree in Fisheries Management, graduating in June 1965. His first job was in Sacramento, CA with the Corps of Engineers. Later he worked for the Bureau of Land Management and retired with the National Park Service.
Ron and Bonnie were always active in church, as were sons Matthew Alexander (Kristin) and Jeremy Ronald (Carmen). These past 10 years worshiping at the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley and leading an evening Bible Study the last 3 years.
Ron and Bonnie loved to travel, including numerous volunteer trips to the most needy countries in the world, continuing until retirement after a year of teaching English in Chengdu, China.
They decided to trade Seattle gray skies for Arizona sunshine in 1997, first in Prescott and then further south to Green Valley. Continuing his belief in volunteerism Ron worked as a member of the Fire Corps and then at the White Elephant thrift store.
Ron leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, two sons and 3 grandchildren, Benjamin, McKenna (Cooper) and Kelsey.
Any donations is his name should be made to the Southern AZ VA ICU or Hospice programs, where nurse angels serve our veterans. No memorial service has been set at this time.