Ronald Barry, 86, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022 of lingering injuries from a bicycle accident in February of this year. He was born on Sept. 13, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois to Al and Lillian Barry. He attended Lane Tech High School and graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Ron was involved in various activities throughout his life. He enjoyed hiking, camping, running, biking, growing orchids, photography and traveling. While he was an active member of the GVR Hiking Club, he served as the webmaster, hike master, hike leader and sweep. He was also an active member of the GVR Camera Club. After retiring in 1999, Ron and his wife, Donna, traveled worldwide. His most memorable photography trip was to the Antarctic. His professional career was spent as a software developer for Sargent & Lundy Engineers in Chicago.
Ron is survived by his wife, Donna Severidt, sister-in-law, Betty Kay (Ed) of Vancouver, Washington; nephew, Doug Severidt (Jaina) of Vancouver, Washington; and various nieces and nephews throughout the country.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the La Posada Foundation, 330 E. Morningside Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614, in memory of Ron Barry. The donations will be used to establish a scholarship in his name.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone