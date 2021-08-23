If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Roland Chadwell, 85, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2021 at The Villas of Green Valley. He was born February 20, 1936 in McCamey, Texas. He lived all over West Texas while growing up, graduating from high school in Snyder. While still in high school he found a passion for photography and much to his father's chagrin, he traded his shotgun for a camera.
After high school he attended the University of Texas, but soon married Ruth Strange and started a family. In his early years as a parent, he developed a lifelong love of hiking and camping. Throughout his entire life he was a voracious reader and involved in politics.
He moved to Dallas in 1971 to become the manager of Zale Corporation's printing division, a job he loved. Upon retiring at 57, he and his wife, Karen, spent many years "searching for a home,” living in both Florida and Colorado before settling in Green Valley in 2001. Throughout his retirement years they enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the world and hiking and camping in Colorado and Arizona.
He is survived by his wife( and best friend) of 35 years, Karen, sons Carl, Kirby (Terri), Terry, and Clay, stepson, Scott (Carol), brothers Jim and Tom (Rose) and nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and two great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Florence, and brother, Larry.
At his request there will be no service, but he will have his ashes scattered in Palo Duro Canyon at a later date.