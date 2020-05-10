Roland Arthur Herrmann, 89, died on May 5, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona, after a lengthy illness. A Green Valley resident for over 30 years, Roland was born in Carroll, Iowa, the 11th of 13 children born to the Reverend Rudolf and Louise Paul Herrmann. Roland attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Lidderdale, Iowa, and graduated from Carroll High School in 1948.
Roland received his BA and JD degrees from Valparaiso University in 1957. He was honored to have been a Circuit Court Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit in Lake and McHenry Counties, Illinois from 1975 to 1991. He was dedicated to being fair but firm. He was admitted to the Illinois Supreme Court in 1951, U.S. Supreme Court in 1970, Circuit Court of Appeals in 1966, and U.S. District Court – Northern Illinois in 1960. In 1976 he was a graduate of the National Judicial College, University of Nevada-Reno.
The Judge was a member and Past President of the Illinois Bar Association, McHenry County. He was a Past Justice of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity and past board member of the Illinois Judges’ Association. He was also a member of the American Judicature Society.
For many years Roland and his family resided in McHenry, Illinois. He was a Past President of the Kiwanis Club, Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club, a board member of the Lake Region YMCA, and a past Chairman of Zion Lutheran Church in McHenry. For many years he enjoyed playing golf at the McHenry County Club.
Roland was proud of his service in the United States Army during the Korean War and belonged to the American Legion Post 66.
Roland enjoyed many years of retirement in Green Valley. He and Fran lived in Desert Ridge for 17 years and they both played golf at the Desert Hills Golf Club. For the past nine years they were comfortable in apartment living at La Posada. He was a faithful member of Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Ted, Paul, Ken, Edgar, Victor, Waldo and Theodore, and sisters, Lois, Eunice and Doris.
Roland is survived by his wife of 65 years, Fran Stoxen Herrmann, son Mark of Chicago, daughter Karen of Carol Stream, Illinois, son Paul (Renee) and grandchildren Michael and Helen Herrmann, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, sister Miriam Mueller of Seal Beach, California, and sister Marnette Cross from Fort Dodge, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, or to the Rev. Rudolf Herrmann Scholarship Fund at the Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri, or to Valparaiso University.