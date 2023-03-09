Roger Thorvald Berg, of Green Valley, Arizona passed away on January 31, 2023. Roger was born on December 22, 1938 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. He was raised in St. Hilaire until the family moved to Springfield, Oregon. Roger was confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church on May 24, 1953. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1956 and entered the Air Force in 1957, serving in Korea and Cut Bank, Montana. Roger and Betty (Huenergardt) were married in 1958.
Roger entered Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, and graduated in 1971. He was ordained in his home congregation of Hope Lutheran Church. After serving congregations in South Dakota, Oregon and Washington, he continued his ministry as a hospital chaplain. Roger and Roselyn (Schuenke) were married on June 21, 1986. In October 1999, Roger and Roselyn moved to Green Valley, Arizona, to enjoy their retirement years in the sunshine.
Roger was predeceased by his parents Thorvald and Rosetta Berg and brother Lawrence Berg. He is survived by spouse Roselyn; daughters Pamela Prince and Darla Craig; grandchildren Amanda Prince, Victoria Prince, Taylor Prince (JoAnna), Kyra Craig, Kian Craig; stepdaughter Jeannine Huckins; siblings Kenneth Berg, Gladys Roush and Yvonne McGuire.
Roger's favorite memories, even during his journey with dementia, were of spending time as a child on his grandfather’s farm in Minnesota and exploring Korea while in the service. During his life, he brought many people to know Christ and that was his greatest joy.
The family requests that donations be made to Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, where Roger was a member. There will be a celebration of life at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior at 11 a.m. on March 24, 2023, in Green Valley, Arizona.
