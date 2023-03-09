Roger Thorvald Berg, of Green Valley, Arizona passed away on January 31, 2023. Roger was born on December 22, 1938 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. He was raised in St. Hilaire until the family moved to Springfield, Oregon. Roger was confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church on May 24, 1953. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1956 and entered the Air Force in 1957, serving in Korea and Cut Bank, Montana. Roger and Betty (Huenergardt) were married in 1958.

Roger entered Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, and graduated in 1971. He was ordained in his home congregation of Hope Lutheran Church. After serving congregations in South Dakota, Oregon and Washington, he continued his ministry as a hospital chaplain. Roger and Roselyn (Schuenke) were married on June 21, 1986. In October 1999, Roger and Roselyn moved to Green Valley, Arizona, to enjoy their retirement years in the sunshine.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?