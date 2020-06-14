On June 3, 2020, Roger Lee Hoogerwerf finished blading his road to heaven. He was born in Davenport, Iowa on June 30, 1939. He lived the Sahuarita area for most of his life.
Hoogie was a miner at the Green Valley Mine for 39 years. He started with the Esperanza mine and retired with Freeport-McMoRan. He proudly served his country in the Navy. He served in the construction battalion overseas from 1958 to 1961. He loved his country, music, Ford Bronco, football, car racing #48, and his “Bud.”
He was preceded in death by loving daughter Rebecca Hoogerwerf Gerrettie. He leaves behind his loving wife Sally of 42 years. He was a loving dad to his daughters Kelli Hoogerwerf (Mike Miros) of Tucson, and son Erik Hoogerwerf, his daughter-in-law Joelle Hoogerwerf of Seattle, WA. Loving grandpa to granddaughters Christina Gerrettie, Nicole Frear (Alex), grandson Johnny Gerrettie, all of Tucson. Loving Tata to his “boys” Blaine (fiancee Chandra Porter), Kale Shea Hoogerwerf of Seattle, Wa. He was a proud “G.G.” to his great-grandchildren Brycelynn, Hunter Frear of Tucson. He also leaves behind his son-on-law Rick Dishner of Tucson, his sisters Sandra Hale, Jeanne Harrett (Jeff), Carol Thompson, all of Tucson.
As per his request, there will be no services. A memorial will be held in his honor at a later date.