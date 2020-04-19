ROGER FLYNN

Roger L. Flynn, age 88, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by wife Susan, sisters Joyce Audo (Flynn), Faith Dustrud (Flynn).
Roger grew up in Fargo, North Dakota, graduated from University of Saint Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota. He obtained his master's degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Before retirement in Green Valley, AZ, he dedicated 40 years of service to Cass County Child and Family Services in Fargo, North Dakota.
He is survived by his wife Susan, sisters Joyce, Faith and brother Ron. He was preceded in death by his first wife Agnes, son John Flynn, and daughter Michelann Tangen. Roger will always be remembered for the love he had for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He will also be remembered for his love for dancing, singing and being a member of the Green Valley Chorus and, last but not least ,his deep faith in god his church
There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.