RODNEY B. SMITH

Rodney B. "Rod" Smith was born Dec. 9, 1941 in Seattle, Washington — the first baby born in the Seattle Blackout for World War II. His parents, Emery H. Smith and Mardell R. Cullen, predeceased him in death.
Rod graduated from Ballard High School in Seattle, Washington in 1960. He enlisted in the Army after high school in 1960, and after training was sent to Vietnam in the 362nd Signal Company. He left the Army with an honorable discharge in 1963. Rod lived in the Seattle area and worked at Gull Industries for more than 37-1/2 years. He died Jan. 4, 2021 in a golf cart/car accident in Green Valley.
Rod was known for his bizarre and funny sense of humor and delighted others when he was on point. Rod and Carol L. Bates moved to Green Valley in 2003 and took up full time residence. He soaked up the sunshine but did not like all the 100-plus degree heat. He loved golfing and was so proud when he made his one and only Hole-In-One on August 2, 2019 at the Quail Creek Golf Course.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandi (Don) Wolfe, Marysville, WA; Sally Baker, Kent, WA; and son Ryan Smith of Seattle, WA. He has 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren besides the children of Carol, his wife of 17 years. He will be truly missed by friends and family.
He is being cremated and later in the summer there will be a memorial service in Washington where all the family lives.