Rodger Dale Piper, 97, died on Jan. 8, 2021, with his sons by his side. He was born 11-1-1923 in Broken Bow, Nebraska.
He served honorably in the United States Army during WWII as a radar technician, and then re-enlisted for the Korean War. After the war, he worked numerous jobs; even laying railroad tracks as well as in a plywood mill, and finally settled in to a career as an electrician at Lockheed Aircraft in Palmdale for 35 years. He was a very skilled electrician and, after retiring from Lockheed, he opened his own electrical company called "Piper Electric.”
He met Ruth Dorothy Kuhnapfel on New Year’s Eve in 1955/56, and they were married on June 9, 1956. They were lovingly married for 60 years. And because they have the same initials, they made sure to carry on RDP for their children.
While he lived and worked in the Antelope Valley he built two houses: a cabin in Wrightwood, CA, as well as a family home in East Lancaster, CA.
After 38 years in Antelope Valley, he moved with his wife Ruth to Green Valley, AZ, where he enjoyed peaceful days tinkering around the house, as well as the occasional golf game. Rodger enjoyed his daily walks and catching up with his sister and other family on the phone.
Ruth preceded him in death, as well as his brothers: George, Lloyd, Verle and Glenn. Rodger is survived by his sister Betty Lee of Dayton, Ohio, and sons: Raymond, Robert and Richard. Grandchildren: Justin, Tyler, Miranda and Christy and Dale. And great-grandchildren Landon, Martin, twin girls Harper & Piper, Mackenzie and Wyatt.
No services are planned at this time, pending a future joint interment in accordance with his and Ruth's wishes. Thoughts or remembrances may be left at www.tributes.com/Rodger-Piper