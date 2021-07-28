ROBERTA WORTH

Roberta Caroline (Burnett) Worth, known to family and friends as “Bobbie,” was born to life on March 25, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI and passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021 at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, AZ surrounded by her loving immediate family.
Bobbie grew up and was raised in Nekoosa, WI and married Bill on October 17, 1959. They relocated to Milwaukee, WI in 1964 and after retirement they moved to Sussex, WI. They decided in October 2007 to take the leap and moved to Green Valley, AZ where they were able to enjoy their new community and made many new friendships.
Bobbie loved to dance with her favorite dance partner Bill, especially the jitter bug. She enjoyed reading, playing Mahjong and Bunco with her fellow “Legends” and community friends. She also enjoyed a number of other card games with family and friends. She loved to crochet and enjoyed making prayer shawls for Redeemer United Church of Christ in Sussex, WI. Bobbie’s cooking and baking will be greatly missed. She especially loved cooking for special holidays and events.
She is survived by her husband Bill of 61 years, daughter Marjean (Mark) Young, son Bill Worth (fiancée Deb Christensen), her sister Amme (Steve) Bredl, sisters-in-law MaryAnn, Anita and Lori Enerson, Mary Hamel, brothers-in-law Chuck (Carole) Worth and Roger (Betty) Worth, granddaughter Ashley Rajchel, great-grandchildren Andrew, Austin, Isabella and Dominick, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Burnett, mother Betty and stepfather Bob Enerson, her in-laws William and Evelyn Worth, brother’s Robb, Tom and Dan Enerson, brother-in-law Louis “Ozzie” Hamel, granddaughter Michelle Gillespie.
Green Valley Mortuary is assisting the family. As per Bobbie’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Cancer Society in remembrance of her surviving daughter and loss of granddaughter to breast cancer as well as consider being an organ donor as Bobbie was able to pass on the gift of life through organ donation.