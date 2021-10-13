ROBERTA "BOBBY" MARINACK SPIVEY Oct 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Bobby was a 5th generation of SoAZ Pioneer Dowdle Family and Tucson High graduate. Bobby was deeply loved. Her laugh and kindness will be missed.Survived by five children, ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Preceded by the love of her life, Billy; parents and sister.Mass at San Martin de Porres on Oct. 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. Burial afterwards at McGee Ranch Cemetery. For the health of all, masks appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bobby Kindness Sociology Grandchild Porres Mask Laugh Burial MOST POPULAR Huge deposits likely to mean mining coming first to west side of mountain DEA agent killed in Tucson shooting is Sahuarita man Arivaca losing veterinarian; here’s why that matters Suspect who died in Amtrak shootout is identified New details emerge in GV murder case No injuries reported from two-vehicle collision ADRIAN "MALECHO" BLANCO Not so green valley? Grass seed shortage hits parks, golf courses It's (almost) back! Posada Java to reopen with new look Driver ends up in median, had medical emergency View More National National Entertainment Jennifer Lawrence starring in No Hard Feelings Entertainment Tessa Thompson leads cast of The Listener Entertainment Sir Elton John to miss Princess Diana reception as he recovers from hip op Entertainment Coldplay bring out Ed Sheeran for Fix You at intimate London gig Local Offer southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com