ROBERTA "BOBBY" MARINACK SPIVEY

Bobby was a 5th generation of SoAZ Pioneer Dowdle Family and Tucson High graduate. Bobby was deeply loved. Her laugh and kindness will be missed.

Survived by five children, ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Preceded by the love of her life, Billy; parents and sister.

Mass at San Martin de Porres on Oct. 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. Burial afterwards at McGee Ranch Cemetery. For the health of all, masks appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter.

