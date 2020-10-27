Robert “Bob” “Papa Bob” W. Gilmore
Robert Warren Gilmore born September 5, 1931, in Paonia, Colorado, passed away on October 22, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.
Through the 89 years of Bob’s integrous life, he became an accomplished Mining/Mineral Consultant, Surveyor and Vice President for St. Joe American and the Owner of Wellington Mining and Milling Co. Owning, incorporating, and over-seeing many historic and landmark mine shares and mining transactions from dynamiting, to drilling, from uranium to copper, from Summit County, Colorado USA, to Santo Domingo Dominican Republic, he was a miner. A heart of dirt and hands of working blood.
Bob pleasured in great food; the hotter and meatier the better. He enjoyed gambling, found religion in nature and the Rocky Mountains. Six-foot-two eyes of blue, integrity, strength, and a presence that was cowboy cool with a wit that was quick.
An avid traveler, with many cruises under his leather belt, Bob traveled the world.
In his well-cataloged office, his European Atlas alone boasts 27 thumbtacks in 16 different countries. He traveled with knowledge, a toothpick smirk, his boots, and sometimes Diplomatic/VIP treatment.
In his early years, he was married to Myrga Dennis and Barbara McIlroy. In 1985, he found and married his forever love and true traveling companion Shirley Louise Haefner. Bob and Shirley had 35 years of holding hands. Bob held her hand and kissed his love before leaving this world, on his own terms.
Robert W. Gilmore is proudly survived by his wife Shirley Lou (Fitzner), his critters: Anna Louise Gilmore (Collett), David Sean Gilmore, Gary & Diane Gilmore, Shonna Lee Gilmore, Patty & Jeffrey Hill, Randy Haefner, Scott Haefner his grandcritters: Tammi Lou, Reuben Christopher, Chalane Jessie, Camille Jo Bob, Max Jefferson, Chad Allen, Grant Robert, David Sean Jr., Kaitlyn, Trent, Dustin Lee, Shaonna Lee, Brianna Lee, Gretchen, John, Audrey, and Zackary, his great-grandcritters: Andi, Alec, Brennen, Rylan, Kyrie, Leviathan, Arianna, Nora, Evan, Isabelle, and Vivienne.
Robert W. Gilmore had many adventures, travels, and experiences in his 89 years, and his legacy of more action, less words, will remain through his family, loved ones, and friends. Fly High Papa Bob, rest in peace, keep smiling, AMEN!!!
In place of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Country White Elephant, PO Box 970, Green Valley AZ., 85622 in memory of Bob Gilmore.