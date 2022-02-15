Robert Szabo of Green Valley passed away Feb. 11, 2022. He was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania, in 1934 to immigrant Hungarian parents. He was an accomplished trombonist and educator. Music and his family were his life.
His journey of "reaching for the stars" began at the Manhattan School of Music graduate program. During this time, he studied with Ed Herman, Principal, and Louis Van Haney, Principal, in the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Both inspired him to be the best and to reach for the stars.
While he was honing his trombone skills, he was also playing sackbut with the New Pro Musica under Noah Greenberg. They toured Russia in the 1960s during the time when Nikita Khrushchev was deposed.
Bob continued his musical journey as Principal in the San Francisco Symphony under Josef Krips and Seiji Ozawa followed by Principal in the San Jose Symphony Orchestra with George Cleve and Leonid Grin conductors.
After retiring to Green Valley, he played with the Green Valley Concert Band.
His musical journey would not be complete without the Bach Festival and the Cabrillo Festival in California.
His teaching followed a parallel path with teaching at San Jose State University, Hofstra University and Stanford University.
On the lighter side, he was active in musical theater with Bertolt Brecht’s "Three Penny Opera,” Carol Channing’s “Hello Dolly,” Richard Kiley's "Man of La Mancha" and the “Fantasticks" by Tom Jones. All enjoyed long runs on Broadway and off Broadway.
Part of Bob’s legacy are his many students and musicians he mentored over the years. First Chair in the Pittsburgh Symphony, trombone on the Jay Leno "Tonight Show" and the many teachers in California.
His greatest legacies of all are his son, Aaron Szabo, musician and teacher, and wife, Lina, along with granddaughters Mikayla and Sophia, also musicians and dancers.
His main support, chief cheerleader and trombone case carrier extraordinaire has been his wife, Lynne Szabo. His inspiration has always been his deceased daughter, Glynnis.
The great thing is here and now, this is the eternal moment...You must live life in such a spirit that you make every moment the best of the possibilities.
