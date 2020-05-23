Robert (Bob) S. Stedman passed away at the age of 79 on May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Viola Stedman; his son, Michael R. Stedman; brother, Jack and his wife, Audrey Stedman; sister, Joan Stedman; and sister-in-law, Jackie Stedman.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Deanna Portesan; and daughter-in-law, Chris Stedman; sister, Vyvyan Handke (Dan); brother, Richard; and sister, Sue Malmstedt (Phil); as well as five grandchildren. He was one-of-a-kind and will be missed by all who knew him. There will be no services.