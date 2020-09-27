Robert Sims Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Sahuarita, Arizona, on Sept. 16, 2020 with his wife, Julie, and stepdaughter, Shannon by his side.
Robert was born August 19, 1947 in Sidney, Ohio, to Robert Sims Sr. and Yvonne Sims. He was 73 years old. Robert loved fishing, boating, camping and having fun with friends and family.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years, Julie, and his sisters Alice, Karen, and Debbie; his sons Jamie, Damon, Tracy, Antione, and William; his daughters Loretta, Nichole, and Anetra; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends in Ohio and Arizona.
Robert's wish was not to have any services, although, if you wanted to lift a beer to him, he sure wouldn't mind!
'May God lift up his face and assign "Peace" to you'
Num. 6:28