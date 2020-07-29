Feb. 20, 1941 to March 3, 2020
Robert Samuel Frost, also known as Bob or Rob, began his life in Coronado, California. He eventually moved with his family to Riverside then to the family home in Etiwanda, California, where he worked in his grandfather’s citrus groves and excelled in 4-H with his rabbits, and he was also a Cub and Boy Scout as a child.
Robert passed away in Fresno, CA on March 3, 2020 with family by his side. He leaves behind two daughters, Lisa “Raine” Frost of WA and Julia Frost of CA. He is also survived by two brothers, John and Jim, two nieces, a nephew, and a grandnephew.
Robert graduated from the U.C. Berkeley engineering program in 1963, a program he continued to support the rest of his life as an alumnus. He later earned an M.S. degree in Systems Engineering from West Coast University. He took a position at General Dynamics in Pomona upon graduation and continued with its predecessors, Hughes and Raytheon in Arizona, retiring in 2003. During his career in aerospace, Robert first lead the development of the Red Eye Missile System, then went on to help pioneer the Stinger Missile as the Stinger Missile System Test Operations Manager and spent much of his time consulting worldwide for Allied governments on how to maintain and fire the shoulder fired missile. He also consulted with the FBI from time to time when investigating certain plane crashes.
He was a world traveler and adventuresome. He loved to spend time in the Mojave Desert at his uncle’s homestead and explore with his young daughters. Another regular destination was his brother-in-law’s cattle ranch in Montana, where he helped out with haying in the summer and calving in the winter. The children grew up learning about Western history and the workings of a real ranch. He enjoyed summer road trips with his family, taking his daughters throughout the Western U.S. to visit historical sights, national parks, friends and family. He also enjoyed backpacking, fishing, water skiing, and camping during his life and left his boot prints in the Tetons, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Mt. Rainier National Parks, among many others. He loved Madera Canyon in Green Valley and often took visitors to his favorite hiking destination where he lived. He continued to enjoy regular road trips to visit family and friends for the rest of his life.
Robert was also very active in his community wherever he lived. In California, he served as Moderator of the Etiwanda Community Congregational Church from 1968-1971 and served on the school board in Alta Loma for 14 years. He also took on a role to help successfully incorporate the City of Rancho Cucamonga, CA from 1975-77. Once he settled in Green Valley, Robert supported many charities and volunteered for an array of local programs including several roles at the Salvation Army of Green Valley, and Friends In Deed, driving seniors to doctor appointments. He also enjoyed volunteering for the Green Valley Fire District, taking non-emergency calls for residents, acting as Kiwanis Club Treasurer and supporting the Choices program giving talks to share the benefits of going to college with school kids. The kids loved him and thought of him as a “real life rocket scientist.” He also volunteered to spend Sunday afternoons with shelter cats at The Animal League of GV, and helped with the annual parade for the White Elephant, among many other contributions.
He is greatly missed by all his friends and family. He is described as a “wonderful treasure” who was “a man of few words, but was always honest and never spoke ill of anyone.” He was good natured with a dry sense of humor and was always there to lend a hand. He will always be loved and greatly missed by his family, friends, and his kitty, Mandy, all of whom he loved dearly.
A service is planned in memory of Robert on Feb. 20, 2021 on his 80th birthday at Bellevue Cemetery in Ontario, CA where he will finally be laid to rest with his closest family and friends, together, to celebrate his eventful life.