Robert S Stephens passed away Oct 2, 2022 at St Mary's Hospital with his wife and children at his bedside. He was born Jan 27, 1936, in Canton, OH, and is predeceased by his parents, Phil and Hilda, sisters Eleanor Ruth and Phyllis and brother George.
Bob served in the US Navy for 22 years, retiring in San Diego, CA, as a Chief Petty Officer. He then found employment on the Tomahawk Missile Program working another 22 years for General Dynamics/Hughes/Raytheon, retiring in Tucson, AZ, as Factory Manager of said program.
The Stephens resided in Tubac for 27 years prior to moving to Green Valley in 2020. Bob enjoyed 85 years of good health including running nine marathons, acting as pit crew for Team Stephens Racing at TRP, playing golf and bowling. His New Year's Day sauerkraut was enjoyed by many friends through the years.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Bob is survived by his wife, Patty Stephens, to whom he was married for 64 years, and his three children, Michael Stephens, Linda Stephens (Rick Dore) and James Stephens, all of whom live in the Tucson area. A grandson, Macklin Stephens Mahurin, resides in Oak Park, IL, and granddaughter, Gabrielle Dore, resides in Schererville, IN. Bob will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Please raise your glass in celebration of a life well lived.
