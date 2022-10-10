Stephens obit.jpg

Robert S Stephens passed away Oct 2, 2022 at St Mary's Hospital with his wife and children at his bedside. He was born Jan 27, 1936, in Canton, OH, and is predeceased by his parents, Phil and Hilda, sisters Eleanor Ruth and Phyllis and brother George.

Bob served in the US Navy for 22 years, retiring in San Diego, CA, as a Chief Petty Officer. He then found employment on the Tomahawk Missile Program working another 22 years for General Dynamics/Hughes/Raytheon, retiring in Tucson, AZ, as Factory Manager of said program.

