Bob Archer, former resident of Green Valley, died Monday May 4, 2020 of a massive heart attack.
Many who play wallyball, volleyball or participated in any athletic sport will remember Bob as a fierce competitor. He was a Warrant Officer in the Vietnam war and flew helicopters. He and his wife Donna lived in Country Club Vistas I for 20 years. Bob retired from the Military, and State of Oregon when he was 55.
He is survived by his wife Donna of Mesa, AZ. No services are planned at this time.
