Robert R. Barrette, age 84. Eight bells rang for this Navy man to signal his end of watch on Feb. 15, 2020 in his home in Chico, California. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
“Bob” was born April 23, 1935 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Roger and Viola Barrette and was the oldest of 4 children. After high school, he entered the Navy and served on the USS Macon, patrolling the Eastern seaboard and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba during the Korean war. He left the Navy and pursued many jobs, mostly in sales, but his lifetime passion was golf, eventually owning Action Golf in Yuba City and building clubs.
He retired to Green Valley, Arizona where he could pursue his golf passion. He continued to build clubs throughout his retirement. Affectionately known as “Mr. 69” for the first time he shot his age in golf. He eventually returned to Chico, CA to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lorraine Metivier. He is survived by his loving wife Kay Barrette and her sons Steve Nelson and his wife Sally Nelson, John Nelson and his wife Lisa Nelson, and Michael Nelson and his wife Samantha Nelson, his brother Paul Barrette and his wife Gail Lucier, sister Muriel Maynard, his son Michael Barrette and his wife Katrina Barrette, his daughter Claire Ramirez and her husband Ricky Ramirez, his grandson Anthony Barrette and his wife Dixie Barrette, grandson Brett Barrette and Jessica Thorne, granddaughter Denae Hefley and Dave Hasenkamp and great-grandson Grayson Barrette.
Bob’s wishes were a Celebration of Life for him be on a golf course (naturally) and will be held Peach Tree Country Club in Marysville, CA on Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm. Interment will be at Sutter Cemetery in a private ceremony with family.
The family especially wishes to thank Enloe Hospital, Enloe Rehabilitation and Enloe Hospice for their loving care during his final illness. Donations may be made in Bob’s name to Enloe Hospice to support this wonderful program.