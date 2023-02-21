Robert Payne

Robert “Bobby” William Payne was born on Sept. 8, 1940 on a farm of his grandparents, Henry and Lacy Payne in Woods County, Oklahoma. He was the first born child of Vernon Clifton Payne and LeNora (Shaffer) Payne.
Bobby started first and second grade school at Walnut Grove School, Oklahoma and in the following years was bused into the Waynoka, Oklahoma school district system. He enjoyed playing trombone in the Waynoka High School band, and was active in FFA classes where he
served as president and played football in his high school years.
He moved to Phoenix, Arizona several years after high school graduation and in later
years became a conductor for the Southern Pacific Railroad. After 40 years with the railroad, he retired in the Green Valley area.
He was a member of the Desert Hills Golf Association in Green Valley where he and his wife Barbara Payne spent many years playing golf with their friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Payne of 11 years. He is survived by his
brother Mike Payne and his wife Lynn Payne, of Green Valley, Arizona; Jacqueline Sue Clifton and her husband Robert Clifton, of Montgomery, Texas; Joni Lynn Whipple and her husband Allen Whipple of Lawrenceville, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby’s family will be holding a private ceremony in his honor at a later time.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone