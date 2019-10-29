ROBERT OLSEN

Robert “Bobby-Bob” Jarys Olsen of Pueblo West, Colorado passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Bobby was born Nov. 5, 1974 in Livingston, Montana to William “Bill” and Jennifer (Roy) Olsen. Bobby grew up in Livingston and made the move to Arizona with his family during Christmas of 1990.
He graduated from Sahuarita High School in 1993 and attended Pima College prior to becoming a Correctional Officer. Bobby served as a Corrections Officer for the State and Federal Prison Bureau for 25 years, 3 years in Florence, AZ for the State Prison and 22 years in Florence, CO for the Federal Prison. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with.
Bobby is survived by his wife Jackie (Thomas), his daughter Abigail who he adored dearly, his parents Bill and Jenny Olsen of Sahuarita, AZ, brother Billy (Amy) Olsen of Marana, AZ, sister Heidi (Doug) Wright of Tucson, AZ, niece and nephew Alison and Andrew Wright, his grandma (Hazel) Olsen whom he called EVERY week, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Bobby loved his family, going fishing with his “mini-me” Abi, snow skiing, traveling, getting together with family and friends and watching his two favorite football teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was the kindest guy you knew, with a heart of gold and a smile that could light up a room.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov, 4, 2019 in Florence, Colorado.