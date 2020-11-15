Robert M. Orozco Sr., “Guero,” 81, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Nov. 10, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
He was a beloved husband to Celia Felix Orozco for 56 years, they had four children; Robert Jr. (Mona), Blanca (Joe), Bertha (Astolfo) and Raul (Richelle). They were was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was an amazing man with a heart of gold who was always there for those in need. He loved life and the outdoors at his house in Sahuarita where he lived for 47 years.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Private services will be held and he will be laid to rest at Green Valley Cemetery.