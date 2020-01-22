Funny guy, that Bob Bartlett.
Robert Lester Bartlett was born March 7, 1947 in Estes Park, Colorado, right downtown, to June Florence Kazen Bartlett and Norbert Lester Bartlett. He passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Green Valley, Arizona at the age of 72.
He graduated from Estes Park High School, received a business degree from the University of Northern Colorado and served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Bob married Patty Hurd Bartlett on Jan. 6, 1996 in Garland, Texas. During his career as a computer programmer, he worked for several companies retiring in 2013 as a contract employee of Frito Lay in Plano, Texas. After retiring, Bob and Patty split their time between Estes Park and Green Valley, Arizona.
His daughter, Susan, was the love of his life and he loved being around her and her family in Sahuarita, Arizona.. Everybody loved Bob's sense of humor, his wittiness and his "Bobisms." He enjoyed collecting Southwest art and "artifacts," reading, hiking, music, particularly jazz music, traveling, working on his retirement tan, spending time with family and friends and, of course, pickleball. He was an auto enthusiast and loved his Jack Russell terriers, Wally and Beaver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, June and Norb Bartlett, and a sister, Pennie Riecss. He is survived by his wife, Patty, daughter, Susan Lee Eaton (Fred), grandchildren, Owen, Henry and Avery Eaton of Sahuarita, Arizona, sister Judy Brown (Tom) of Green Valley, Amie Ward (Dayton) of Lubbock, Texas, brother-in-law, Michael Riecss of Green Valley, niece, Ashlie Ricker, nephews, Scott Riecss, Dallas Ward, Ty Ricker and Trent Ricker.
A celebration of Bob's life will be on Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Grace Church of Sahuarita, 2301 E. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita, Arizona. There will be another celebration in Estes Park in June. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Church of Sahuarita or the charity of your choice.
Yes, funny guy, that Bob Bartlett. He is missed by so many and will be in our hearts forever.