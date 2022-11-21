Robert L. Jones Jr.

Robert L. Jones Jr.

Robert L. Jones Jr., age 79, passed away on November 14, 2022. Bob was born in Shelbyville, Illinois on December 12, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Robert L. Jones Sr.

He is survived by Mary Weber, his love of 40 years, sister JoAnn Stites (Frank), brothers Richard, and Terry (Marsha) along with cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Mary’s children Sandra, Susan, Don and Scott.

