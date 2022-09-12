Robert “Bob” Nelson passed away at home on August 28, 2022, in Green Valley, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He was born in Redfield, South Dakota, to Lorrey A. Nelson and Alice A. (Connie) Nelson on October 25, 1946. He attended Redfield public schools and graduated from Redfield High School in 1964.
Bob went on to attend South Dakota State University, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering and graduated in January of 1969. He was always appreciative of the start SDSU provided him, and in return he established a scholarship for future engineering students.
After graduation Bob married Karen Hill of Yankton, South Dakota. He began his career with Northern States Power company (now Excel Energy) in Minneapolis where he worked in quality control for the building of nuclear power plants in Monticello and Prairie Island. After several years with NSP, Bob joined API Incorporated as an engineer. Bob found a home with API and spent the rest of his career in a variety of jobs that allowed him to utilize his knack for problem-solving and love of engineering. As API Incorporated grew into the API Group, Bob was tasked to help lead one of their subsidiary companies in Bismarck, North Dakota, Industrial Contractors Incorporated (ICI). With ICI, Bob was involved with power plant erection and plant maintenance for over 25 years, serving as a Vice President and eventually President.
Bob and Karen had two daughters, Katie and Jill. Bob was a wonderful husband and father, always supporting his family in whatever endeavors they pursued. He supported his wife and two daughters toward their master’s degrees and encouraged them all the way. During his working years, Bob spent many wonderful times with his buddies going on golf, fishing, and hunting trips. He so enjoyed those times.
After retirement, Bob and Karen moved to Green Valley and did some relaxing and traveling. For many of those years he battled kidney cancer but that didn’t keep him from enjoying time with his shooting buddies at their trap, skeet, and sporting clays events. He loved those times and hated to give them up as his health deteriorated.
Bob’s greatest sorrow was losing his oldest daughter, Katie, in 2020 to influenza complications. His greatest joy were his two granddaughters, Charley and Piper. He was very proud of them and often sent them surprise packages in the mail. He put his love of photography to good use taking photos of their fun times together. He had a great eye for photography and a great ear for music. His tastes ranged from folk to rock to jazz, and his family woke on many weekends to him listening to Miles Davis or John Coltrane.
Maybe it was because he was an engineer, but everything Bob did he set out to do it as well as it could be done. Be it work, family, friends, or fighting back against cancer, Bob gave it his very best. Ask anyone, Bob Nelson was an incredible man. He will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Karen, Green Valley, AZ; his daughter, Jill Heustess (Jody), Shallotte, NC; his granddaughters, Charley Marie and Piper Lorrey, Shallotte, NC; sisters-in-law Julie Cox (Nathan), Clarkton NC, and Robin Whiting (Richard), Sevierville TN; and brothers-in-law David Hill (Yusun), Seoul, South Korea, and Mark Hill (Sherry), Green Valley, AZ.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorrey and Connie Nelson; his grandparents, Paul and Inez Nelson, and his daughter, Katie Joy Nelson.
Memorial services will be held at a future date at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, Green Valley.
