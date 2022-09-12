Robert L. Nelson

Robert L. Nelson

Robert “Bob” Nelson passed away at home on August 28, 2022, in Green Valley, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He was born in Redfield, South Dakota, to Lorrey A. Nelson and Alice A. (Connie) Nelson on October 25, 1946. He attended Redfield public schools and graduated from Redfield High School in 1964.

Bob went on to attend South Dakota State University, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering and graduated in January of 1969. He was always appreciative of the start SDSU provided him, and in return he established a scholarship for future engineering students.

