Robert Kapellen was born in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Sept. 28, 1925, and died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019. He graduated from Plymouth High School. He served in the Air Force during World War II and the Korean War.
He married Marcella Jetzer on Oct. 14, 1950. The couple moved with their family to Green Valley in 1971. He was employed by Jim Click Ford until his retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, a life member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Elks Lodge. He served in the Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary as a volunteer for 25 years.
He is survived by sons Daniel of the Villages, Florida, and Jeffrey of Green Valley; daughters Karen Buehler of Phoenix, and Donna Bloomberg RN (Jeff), Diane Garza and Phyllis Kapellen M.D. of Tucson, Lori Carlone (Gary) Florida, four granddaughters and five grandsons.
The Kapellen family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Arroyo Gardens and Hospice Family Care for their loving care.
Public viewing will held at Green Valley Mortuary on Dec. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., and Mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Because of Robert's service in the military, donations can be made to fisherhouse.org in honor of Robert Kapellen.