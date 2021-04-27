Robert K. Patterson, 76, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at home in Green Valley following a brief illness, with his wife, Adena, and son, Rob, by his side.
Robert (Bob) was born on January 23, 1945, in Wilmington, Delaware. Bob graduated from Bangor High School, Class of 1963, and the University of Maine, Orono.
Bob owned a photo finishing business in Bangor, ME and was the president of IMPACC USA, a business that provided patient education materials and training programs. Bob enjoyed photography, the great outdoors and was a voracious reader. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Green Valley Camera Club. Bob and Adena enjoyed square dancing, road trips, daily walks and time well spent with friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Adena, and the apple of his eye, his son, Rob, and his wife, Stephanie, and two grandchildren, Ally and Jake, of Medway, Mass. In lieu of formal services, Bob wanted family and friends to celebrate his life in their own special way of remembrance. Memorial contributions, in honor of Bob’s fur babies, Quigley and Domino, can be made to The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ, 85614.