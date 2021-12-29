ROBERT JOSEPH MOTTA & BEVERLY IZOLA ST JOHN - MOTTA

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Robert Joseph (Bob) Motta and Beverly Izola (Wilbur) Motta left this earth to be with their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Beverly passed on to her new life to receive her new body and vocal cords on Dec. 4, 2021. The love of her life, Bob, followed shortly after on Dec. 23, 2021.
Bob Motta was born to Joseph and Mary Motta on July 7, 1931 in Bronx, New York and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1969. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Julie Lagonia. He is survived by his sisters Letitia Mariconti and Geraldine Gonch, and Edward Motta, his brother.
Beverly Motta was born to Emory and Izola Cline-Wilbur in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Sept. 18, 1938, moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico for a short time, then to Tucson, Arizona where she attended high school at Amphitheater High School, went to college in Abilene, Texas, and returned to Tucson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Wilbur and her daughter, Katie Brashear.
Bob and Beverly met in Tucson, Arizona in 1971 and were married shortly after. They are survived by their children, Robert (Bobby) Motta, Elizabeth (Betsi) St John, Lisa Flores, and Michael St John; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
A memorial and life-celebration will be held at Sahuarita First Assembly on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 4 p.m. 18180 S. La Canada, Sahuarita, AZ.
