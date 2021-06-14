Robert Jay Sandberg, age 81, died June 1, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
MOST POPULAR
-
Northwest closes urgent care site in Sahuarita
-
Mayor: Sahuarita can withstand Ducey’s flat tax
-
Meet the temp: He eases the transition as Desert Hills looks for new pastor
-
Monsoon outlook 'normal as summer heat intensifies this week
-
Here are the projects Sahuarita's budget would fund
-
Roadwork begins at Continental and Abrego on Friday
-
Travels with Two Sisters: GLORY DAYS!
-
I'm a widow now: Women share their stories and advice
-
Car engine erupts in flames, nobody hurt
-
A big job: GV church gets fresh paint